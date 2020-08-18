Irene C. McGehee, 85, of Owensboro, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Irene was a homemaker and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Owensboro.
Survivors include a brother, Melvin Northrop.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: From 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun. Capacity for both Irene’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Masks or facial coverings are required during all services. Irene’s services will be streamed live on at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy: donations to Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Commented