Irene Crowe Bell, 106, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020, at the Heritage Place. She was born June 8, 1914, in Evansville and grew up in Ohio County. Irene graduated from Fordsville High School and attended Western Kentucky University. After her marriage to Raymond Bell, they resided in Owensboro for many years. She was a former member of Buena Vista Baptist Church.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Maud Crowe; her husband of 71 years, Raymond Bell; and her daughter, Doris Bell Brenner.
Irene is survived by her son, Kenneth (Rhoda) Bell, of Louisville; a grandson, Brad Bell; and three great-grandchildren.
Private services and burial will be at Calhoun Cemetery next to her husband. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family wishes to thank her longtime caregivers, Diane and Rita, and the outstanding staff at Heritage Place where she had lived for the last seven years.
