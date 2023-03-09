Irene Davis Sharp, 93, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was a second daughter to the late Clara Rose Davis and Ira Davis born Dec. 21,1929, in Cromwell.
Anyone who knew Irene would tell you, family aside, her first love was the lord Jesus Christ. It was common to find Irene at her table spending many hours a day reading and in deep study of every living word in her Bible. Irene was proud to say she came to know Christ as her personal savior while living in Crocker, Missouri, and she loved to share God’s love. Irene Davis got married to Jessie William Sharp on July 4, 1957, by the Rev. Oscar Smith, and they honeymooned in the Smoky Mountains, a place she also loved. Shortly after marriage, Jessie, a MP for the US Army, got deployed to Germany and Irene took her first big trip away from her small town. Having never flown in the US, much less overseas, she sat out to continue her new chapter of life with Jessie in Germany. She loved the adventures of being a military wife like visiting France, Holland, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Azores Island, and living in Germany for two and a half years before Jessie was deployed back to the US to Ft. Leonard Wood near Crocker, Missouri.
Jessie and Irene were married for 62 years prior to his death in 2019. Irene began working at a very young age on the family farm. She also worked at a drug store in charge of making milkshakes, G.E. tubing deptartment section 704 building 10, Daviess County School System as a bus driver for several years, in the makeup department of large department store while living in Germany, despite not knowing much German, as a babysitter to Jessica/Melinda and Gary Grimsley, Amy/Aubrey/Randy Kohler and Carrie Payne, and as a care sitter for Dr. Triplett.
Despite having allergies that often prevented time outside in her later life, she continued to love planting and attending to her flowers. She loved vanilla ice cream, Kit Kat bars, and making sure she and Jessie never went out not looking their best, even up until their deaths. Irene loved people and was always laughing. She was often told by people, “Irene you should write a book. You’re a historian,” or “what’s your skin care secret?” She would laugh and say “Clinique”. In 1969, Jessie retired after 23 years of military service and they moved from Missouri back to Kentucky to be closer to family and enjoying vacationing around most of the US.
Those left to cherish her memory and stories are three children she loved with all her heart, David William, Sandra Mae, and Michael Wayne Sharp, all of Owensboro; a sister, Regina Loomas of St. Petersburg, Florida; many cousins; and several nephews and nieces and great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Heartford House and Dr. Logan and Dr. Roshan Mathew, along with their staffs, Lindsey and Brent from Intrepid Healthcare, and a very special shout out to Dr. Patrick Gipe and his staff and the Creative Image team for all the years of extra care, support, and laughs with their mother.
The funeral service for Irene will be noon Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pastor Phil Skinner officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The funeral service will also be live streamed. Follow directions from her obituary page on the website at www.glennfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to JSM Sonlight Broadcasting Network located at 8919 World Ministry Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70810 or the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Irene may be placed online at www.glenncares.com.
