Irene Elizabeth Hust Simmons, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. She was born March 21, 1927 in Daviess County to the late Walter and Nila Lamm Hust. Irene worked at General Electric for 15 years. She was a member of Church of God, a worldwide association, where she was very active in church and enjoyed reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Simmons, and a son, Kenneth E. Simmons.
Survivors include her children, Phillip H. Simmons (Janice), Terri L. Yeiser and Lena S. Knowles, including a special niece, Wilma L. Hust, all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Barry W. Yeiser (Summer), of Nashville, Raymond T. Knowles (Hillary), Jennifer E. Knowles and Matthew Simmons, of Owensboro; great-grandchildren, Maxton S. Yeiser and Bowen S. Yeiser, both of Nashville, Lucian Knowles, Jachin Knowles, Matthew Knowles (Vinney) and Violet Huebner, of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews; and her church family at the Church of God.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and from noon until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
