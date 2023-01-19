LIVERMORE — Irene Moore, 94, of Livermore, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at her home in Livermore. Irene was a homemaker and attended Livermore Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Joann Case, and sons, John Moore, Carl Moore (Sheila), James Moore (Teresa), Edbert Moore (JoAnna), and Gene Moore (Lisa).
Service: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Jago Cemetery, Muhlenberg County. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Irene’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The Irene Moore family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Irene Moore family, C/O Joann Case, 210 David Lane, Livermore, KY 42352.
