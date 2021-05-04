POWDERLY — Irene Penrod Smith, 76, of Powderly, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10:08 a.m. at her home. She was a factory worker for York Air, and a member of Victory Baptist Church in Greenville.
Survivors include her husband, Aloyisus Smith; daughters, Donna Horton, Vickie (Ruben) Wood, and Candy (Wayne) Vincent; son, Rodney (Patricia) Smith; daughter of her heart, Kim Schink.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
