Irene Van Bussum, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Jan. 12, 1929, to the late Faranz and Augusta Bishop Braun. Irene was retired from General Electric and a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking, gardening and spending time with family.
Along with her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph “Buck” Van Bussum; her son, Dean Van Bussum; her brothers, Aribert, Winfred and Franz Braun; her sister, Waltraud Guerra; and her granddaughter, Stacy Hardison Wathen.
Irene is survived by her children, Nancy (Jeff) Higdon, Lynda Hardison, the late Tommy Hardison, Debbie Polston and Becky (Steve) Simmons; her grandchildren, Aaron (Collen) Higdon, Jason (Kate) Higdon, Jared Higdon, Dale Polston Jr., Carrie (Jake) Ward, Stephanie (Butch) Garst, Holly (Ben) Jackson, Jeremy (Lena) Simmons and Mendy (Dominic) Kluck; 28 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Randy Stallings officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
For all those who wish to honor and celebrate Irene at the funeral home, attendees are required to wear masks for the safety of all those who are in attendance at the visitation and funeral celebration.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at OHRH and Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
