Irvin Allen Clark, 63, of Maceo, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born Nov. 12, 1956, in Daviess County to James L. and Elizabeth Poole Clark. Irvin worked as a graphics artist at Unifirst and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, sailing, camping, hunting and playing darts.
He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Clark; and a brother-in-law, Larry Smeathers.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Patricia Oost Clark; daughter Jennifer (Zach) Gunder of Owensboro; son Daniel (Lacy) Clark of Owensboro; mother Elizabeth Clark; six grandchildren, A.J., Logan, Alice, Cole, Braxton and Lanie; stepchildren Jordan (Eric) Blankenship and Jake (Stephanie) Westerfield; sister Debbie Smeathers; and brothers Byron Scott (Doris) Clark and Jeffrey Glenn (Tabitha) Clark.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Kelly Cemetery in Maceo. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, Attn: FRL of Daviess-McLean, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Messages of condolence may be made for the Clark family at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
