Irvin “Jr.” Robinson Jr., 58, of Owensboro, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born to the late Irvin and Opal Robinson. He was a millwright and pipe fitter and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughters, Kristi Gillihan (Jeremy), of Owensboro, Melissa Robinson (Jerome Brown Jr) and Mishelle Mercer (Derrik Kasinger), all of Philpot; a son, Mikeal Mercer (Kamerin Cummings), of Evansville, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Aubrey, Kaden, Shelby, Keagan, Marquis, Malikai, Allie and Axel; a brother, Richard Robinson (Nene), of Owensboro; and sisters, Ruby Oliver, Jean Clarke and Dale Robinson, all of Owensboro, Carolyn Young (Fred), of Pleasant Ridge and Shelly Ezell (Allen), of Whitesville.
Private family services will be held at Geary Funeral Home with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both days of visitation will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented