Irving "Buddy" Muffett, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Fordsville on Dec. 7, 1946, to the late Bill Muffett and Nadine Muffett. Bud was in the Navy and a retired truck driver. He is a lifetime member of AmVets and Eagles. Bud enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to CB.
Along with his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Muffett, who passed in 2017; and his brother, Larry Muffett.
Bud is survived by his sons; Joe (Tracy) Prater and Chris Muffett; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery with Peter Sutton officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Irving "Buddy" Muffett at www.haleymcginnis.com.
