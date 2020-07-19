Issac Andrew Sterett, 10, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born on August 13, 2009 in Owensboro to his parents, Tres and Katie Sterett.
Issac was an appreciative, brave, and adventurous boy who lit up our world with laughter and kindness. Issac deeply loved immersing himself in numerous activities while surrounding himself with his family and friends. His gratitude for nature, sports, the arts, and Jesus was a joy to share. He will be forever remembered for his smile and big laugh that brightened the lives of all who knew him.
Issac was a 5th grader at Highland Elementary School where he served on the Lighthouse, Archery, and Cross-Country Teams. Issac was a proud, active member of First Christian Church. He enjoyed tennis, swimming, basketball, karate, playing the fiddle, boating, tubing, paddle boarding, snow skiing, fishing, bicycling, rollerblading, four-wheeler riding, target shooting, drawing, and traveling. Issac was a member of the Cub Scouts, Pack 10. Issac loved games. Some of his favorites were board games, video games, card games, hide and seek, and flashlight tag. Issac was an avid collector of coins, pocketknives, and rocks. From a very young age, he aspired to be a Geologist. He delighted in creative play with Legos, magnets, army men, and loved a good science project with Dad.
Issac cherished traveling with his family. Some of his favorite adventures included New York City, Chicago, Memphis, The Bahamas, Longboat Key, Steamboat Springs, Amelia Island, and Fisher Island. However, his most beloved excursions were at his Lakehouse in Kuttawa, Farm in Ohio County, and at home in Owensboro. Issac’s experiences at Camp Kum Ba Ya and Camp Ozark provided him independence, strength, friendships, and appreciation for nature.
Issac loved the opportunity to work and learn. He eagerly operated lawn equipment and a pressure washer. He often cleaned his Dad’s offices. Issac loved watching stand-up comedians and learning how to make people laugh. His father chose his name which means “laughter”. Issac brought so much laughter to all of those in his world.
Issac’s grandfather, Bill Sterett “Poppy”, passed away in 2004.
Along with his parents, Issac is survived by his three brothers, Will, Max, Reid, and his dog Spidey; his Meems, Janet Sterett; Mamaw and Papaw, Janet and Mark Luckett; his aunts, Kim Kinglsey and Kristi (Jake) Isenbarger; his uncles, Andy (Becky) Luckett and Matt (Jennifer) Luckett. His cousins, Luke Luckett, Chase Luckett, Seth Luckett, Clayton Kingsley, Caroline Kingsley, Scarlett Isenbarger, Beau Isenbarger, Wynnie Isenbarger, and Billy Isenbarger.
Details on Issac’s celebration of life will be listed on the First Christian Church website, fccowb.org/issac-sterett/.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions in celebration of Issac Sterett can be directed to:
Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation, P.O. Box 22873 Owensboro, KY 42304.
Memories for the family of Issac Sterett may be left at www.glenncares.com.
