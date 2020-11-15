CENTRAL CITY — Isaac Glenn Lear, 83, of Central City, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation. He retired from Phelps Dodge and was a member of Cleaton Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Winnie Lear; son Steve Lear; and stepchildren Angie Whittington, Debbie McElroy and William Harry Sinclair Sr.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Monday at Joines Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Family and friends who attend the visitation or graveside service will be required to wear masks and respect social distancing as per state mandate.
Commented