HAWESVILLE — Isabel Crenshaw, 89, of Hawesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Signature Health Care at North Hardin in Radcliff. Isabel was born Aug. 15, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Thomas and Louella Beavin Crenshaw. She was a member of Immaculate Conception in Hawesville and worked at General Electric for 21 years, Immaculate Conception School as a secretary for 16 years and at Mount St. Joseph for 10 years at various positions.
She was a member of Legion of Mary, Altar Society, Senior Citizens and one of the first Mount St. Joseph Ursuline Associate’s in 1984 and was awarded the Sophia Award for distinguished service at Immaculate Conception Church. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Yates, Ilene Powers and Ella Thomasine Crenshaw; and two brothers, Thomas E. Crenshaw and Francis Melvin Crenshaw.
Survivors include eight nieces and nephews, Thomas Earl Crenshaw Jr., Robert Crenshaw, Linda Crenshaw, Charolette Price, Doris Jean Gray, Edwina Tindle, Steve Powers and Harold (Butch) Powers; several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews and her church family.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Hawesville. There will be no visitation. A remembrance Mass will be held for Isabel at a later date. The family request all donations be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
