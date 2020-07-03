Isia Amauri Barrett, 18, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born in Owensboro on May 16, 2002, to Andrea Webb and Odis Barrett. Isia enjoyed dancing, video games, chilling with friends and playing with her little brother and sister.
Isia is preceded in death by her beloved uncle, Chrislon Talbott; her grandfather, Odis Wilson; and her dearly beloved cousin, Erica Millan.
Along with her parents, Isia is survived by her siblings, Ca’varyn Webb, Davduan Jackson and Olivia Barrett; her grandmothers, Norma Talbott and Marcella Webb; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends that were considered family; and is also survived by a special friend, Kelondra Greer.
Services will be held at noon Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Isia Amauri Barrett and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
