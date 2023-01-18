Ita Belle Howard, 92, of Whitesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, two days before her 93rd birthday, at the Carmel Home. She was born Jan. 15, 1930, in Whitesville to the late Arnold and Ethel Shively Howard. Ita was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church and a devoted Catholic. She was involved in many activities such as variety shows, working Bingo, counting money, working at St. Vincent DePaul store, donating baked goods, and being a member of the choir with a love for music.
Ita worked at Sears most of her adult life until her retirement. After her retirement, she worked at Owensboro National Bank in Whitesville for a period of time. Ita had no children of her own but had a great love for her 27 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ita was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Jo Shory, Mildred Howard, and Sister Mary Eileen Howard, OSU; brothers, James Leon Howard, Charles E. Howard, Michael Lee Howard, and Brice Dean Howard; sister-in-law, Martha Howard; and brother-in-law, Seebie Shory.
Ita is survived by her brothers, Robert C. (Doris) Howard and Daniel E. (Sue) Howard; her sisters-in-law, Maxine Howard and Marilyn Howard; and her 27 nieces and nephews, Mary Jo’s children, Larry Shory, Richard Shory, Carl Shory, and Celeste Rudolph; Jim’s children, Tony Howard, Pam Howard, Mark Howard, Steve Howard, and Mary Beth McCarthy; Bob’s children, Keith Howard, Mitchell Howard, Carla Morris, Ann Greer, Damian Howard, and Julie Pence; Charlie’s children, Janet Hardy and Joni Barnett; Dan’s children, Debbie Mills, Dan Howard, Jr., Jeff Howard, Greg Howard, Cyndi Isbill, and Sheila Calhoun; and Brice’s children, Lorin Howard, Kevin Howard, Jonett Howard, and Iain Howard.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Mary’s campaign for a new school/Together We Can. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with the burial following in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Carmel Home and from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
