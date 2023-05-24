DRAKESBORO — Iva Dell Knight, 84, of Drakesboro, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was a homemaker and attended Union Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Ricky (Vicki) Knight and Kim (Robert) Lindsay; and sister, Lynda Henderson.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Union Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
