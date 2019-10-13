GREENVILLE -- Iva Kathleen Todd, 94, of Greenville, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Heartford House. She was a member of Second Baptist Church, Greenville and retired from Greenville Elementary School as a cook.
Survivors include her sons, Tony Todd, Gene Todd and Charles Todd; and sister Modell DeBell.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Second Baptist Church. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Contributions to Second Baptist Church Building Fund.
Commented