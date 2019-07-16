ALBION, Ill. - Iva Lou Leigh, an 87-year-old Albion resident, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Iva Lou was born April 18, 1932, in Dexter, Missouri to Lemuel and Alma (Ashworth) Masterson. On March 7, 1951, Iva Lou married Richard Leigh in West Salem, Illinois. Richard preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2017. Iva Lou retired from Champion Laboratories after 30 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Albion and their senior adult Sunday School class.
Iva Lou is survived by one son, Daniel Leigh of Owensboro; and one daughter, Janice Doan and husband Marty of Albion; two grandchildren, Mason Doan and wife Rachel and Tyler Doan, all of Evansville; and three great-grandchildren, Emme, Tyson, and Chloe.
Preceding Iva Lou in death were her parents, husband, Richard, one brother, Bill Masterson and one sister, Doris Berg.
Funeral services for Iva Lou will be held Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Albion with interment to follow in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday evening, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church for their community-wide Thanksgiving Dinners or to the Albion First United Methodist Church for their backpack program and will be accepted at the visitation and funeral.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.nalesfuneralhome.com. Nale's Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
