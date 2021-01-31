HARDINSBURG — Iva M. Riley, 97, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of Stephensport United Methodist Church and retired from Galante Studio.
Survivors include her three sons, William Riley, Darrell Riley and Bruce Riley; and two daughters, Barbara Hudson and Joyce Duke.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stephensport United Methodist Church. Burial: Hall Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Stephensport United Methodist Church.
Commented