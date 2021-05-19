HARDINSBURG — Iva Rue Irwin Bartosik, 83, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and a retired administrative assistant with Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her son, Chad Alan Bartosik; daughter Michele Renee Bartosik Austin; and sisters Marilou Claycomb, Grace Robbins and Susan Dowell.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Bethel Cemetery, Hardinsburg under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: New Bethel Cemetery.
