HARDINSBURG — Iva Rue Irwin Bartosik, 83, of Hardinsburg, died May 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and retired as an administrative assistant for the Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include daughter, Michele Bartosik Austin; son, Chad Bartosik; sisters, Marilou Claycomb, Grace Robbins and Susan Dowell.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Bethel Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: New Bethel Cemetery.
