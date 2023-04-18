GREENVILLE — Ivan Keith BeLiles, 72, of Greenville, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:41 a.m. at his residence. He was the owner and operator of Razor’s Edge, Life Lawn Chemical, and Ke-Rhon Farms. He was also a member of the Greenville United Methodist Church.
Survivors: wife, Rhonda Reisinger BeLiles; sons, Shane, Chase (Megan), and Chance (Kayla); brother, Herman (Joy) BeLiles; and sister, Lawanza Swift.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Greenville United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Greenville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 229, Greenville, KY 42345.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented