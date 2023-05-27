Ivory Marie Chappell, 40, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023. Born in California June 19, 1982, to the late Darick Darnell Chappell and Wandra Simmons, she resided in Owensboro during the later years of her life. Ivory taught herself how to cook, loved to play basketball and run track, and filled her soul with music. She consistently found laughter in nearly any situation. She touched all our lives dearly as a mother, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and coworker. And, in those relationships, she most importantly came forth as a friend.
Ivory chose to receive the Lord in her life at an early age. She was baptized in Los Angeles at Abyssinia Baptist Church where she served as a junior usher. At the time of her passing, she served and fellowshipped with Living Waters Fellowship Ministries in Evansville, Indiana.
Ivory was preceded in death by her father; maternal grandparents, Adolph and Bessie Witherspoon; and paternal grandparents, Ernest Joseph and Rose Chappell.
Ivory’s Legacy will live on through her surviving children, Dontay R. V. Frierson and his dad, Dontay Frierson, of California and Island Poindexter and her dad, George Poindexter; mother, Wandra (Milton) Simmons of Owensboro; two sisters, Jacq (Randi) Jurado of San Jose, California and Jasmine White of Compton, California; three brothers, DeAndre (Twyla) Chappell, David Lemon, and Darick (Amanda) Chappell, Jr., all of Compton California; niece, Charleigh and nephew, Sean, both of San Jose, California; and an abundance of family members and friends who were a part of her journey.
A homegoing celebration will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 West 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42301, with Senior Pastor Mario C. Pearson, Jr. officiating and Pastor Dione Sanders as the eulogist. Burial will be Monday morning at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, for family. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ivory Chappell. Please leave memories and condolences at www.mcfarlandfh.com for the family.
Commented