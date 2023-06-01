Ivy Jo Ratliff, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Ivy was born Jan. 1, 1964, in Hammond, Indiana to the late John Denton Norris and Sarah Grace Norris. Ivy was a dedicated wife and mother. She enjoyed being in the company of friends and family and spending time with her dog, Boo.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shawna Jo Ferry; sister, Debbie Horn; and brother, John D. Norris, Jr.
Ivy is survived by her husband, Gary Wayne Ratliff, of Owensboro, who she married Oct. 1, 1999; sons, Chad (Becca) Ratliff, Daniel (Angela) Ratliff, Jeremy Ferry, and James Ward; daughter, Nikkita (Madison) Ratliff; siblings, Cathy (Tommy) Sanders, Paul Norris, Anna Sanders, and Robert Norris; and grandchildren, Jasmine, Kaylee, Kiara, Brandon, Grayson, Brantley, Jagger, Kapri, and Levy Kate.
The funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation is 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Crystal Shelton for the unending support she gave to Ivy, as well as to Gary and Nikkita since Ivy’s passing, along with the entire hospice staff that cared for Ivy in her final days.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
