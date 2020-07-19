Izetta Tutt, 87, born April 28, 1933, of Greenville, KY died Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was a faithful member of the Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church and served on the Culinary Department and Choir member.
Survivors include two sons, Ricky Tutt (Regina Tutt) and Charlie (Helen Eaves) Eaves; and one daughter, Jacqueline (Jackie) Tucker.
Services will be private viewing and burial only.
