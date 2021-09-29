MOBILE, Ala. — J.B. Craig Jr. departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Mobile, Alabama. He was born Jan. 9, 1948, in Owensboro.
He was proceeded in death by father, J.B. Craig Sr.; mother Betty Jones Craig; and siblings William Craig (Bobbie), Guy Edgar Craig, Teddy Craig, and Elizabeth Craig.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Melinda Davis Craig; son J.B. Craig III; daughter Sharon (Davin) Johnson; grandchildren Austin Athens Johnson, Sierra (Clarence) Nelson and Jakob Johnson; great-grandchildren Isaiah and Josiah Nelson; brother Donnie (Sheryl) Craig; sisters Doris Craig Hill, Mary (Richie) Humphrey and Brenda (Steve) Harmon; a cousin who was like a sister, Anna (Ted) Crabtree; along with other relatives and friends.
He will be truly missed by family and friends.
A service will be noon Saturday at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Commented