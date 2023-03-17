J.B. Troutman II, 39, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 4, 1983, in Owensboro to the late J.B. Troutman and Patricia Hardesty Troutman. J.B. worked at Lowe’s and was a talented artist. He enjoyed gaming, cooking, and working out and was a movie buff.
He is survived by his sister, Morgan Husted, and her husband, Sam, of Bowling Green; niece and nephew, Eleanor and Archie; uncle, Kevin Troutman and his wife, Ya; and aunt, Shannon Ladd and her husband, Billy.
There will be no funeral service. Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
