HUDSON, Fla. — J.C. Barker, of Hudson, Florida, formerly of Grassy Creek, died Feb. 4, 2020. He was born May 30, 1939, to the late John Henry and Lucille Gibbs Barker. J.C. was a lover of music, a teller of tales and a quick wit. He was retired from a career in the construction industry. J.C. was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Phyllis Ann and Nancy Geneva; and four brothers, Alfred, Ralph, Revis and Darrell.
He is survived by four sons, Steve, Bruce, Thomas and Jason; three sisters, Lanell (Cletis) McCarty of Cannel City, Fonda (the late Stanley) Wells and Connie (William) Bressler of West Liberty; three brothers, Gary (Darla) and Jack (LeeAnn) Barker of Owensboro and Eddie (Sally) Barker of Grassy Creek; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and special friends, Cecil (Chico) and Angie Sheets Jones.
