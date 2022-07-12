HAWESVILLE — J.C. Brown, 96, of Hawesville, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. He was born in Hawesville March 27, 1926, to the late Ed and Evelyn Nugent Brown. J.C. was a member of Blackford Baptist Church and was a lifelong farmer. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during World War II. J.C. enjoyed hunting with his beagles, playing croquet and checkers, and watching basketball and baseball on TV. He also enjoyed listening to music.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Nila Alene, Jamie Payne, Eva Payne, and Jeanette Powers; nephew, Terry Powers; nieces, Janice Powers, Judy Smith, Jill Payne, Rhonda McDaniel, and Trisha Powers Burden.
J.C. is survived by his sisters, Lavonne (Wallace) Quinn, Dorothy Lamar, and Artie (W.C.) Campbell; nephews, Jimmy (Carla) Payne, Jack Quinn, Wayne (Teresa) Payne, Bruce Campbell, and Scott (Joyce) Campbell; nieces, Carol Gray, Kaye (Kevin) Wright, Jan Raye (Lee) Augusty, Cindy (Wavie) Collins, Jana Quinn, Melissa Pogue, and Kim (Ken) Patterson; along with many great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with burial following in Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
