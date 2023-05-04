J.C. “Pops” Stewart, 79, of Masonville, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Oct. 3, 1943, in Beech Grove to the late William and Jewell Stewart. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1966 until 1968 during the Vietnam conflict. J.C. was a master of many trades, only a few of which include being a carpenter, farmer, artist, mechanic, and woodworker. He loved the scriptures and could often be found reading his Bible when he wasn’t involved in his many other hobbies. He enjoyed puzzles, reading, watching westerns, being outdoors, and being Pops to dozens of children over the years. His presence will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Jean Wright Stewart.
Survivors include his two adored children, Patsy (Kevin) Powers of Utica and James (Macey) Stewart of Owensboro; two grandchildren that were the lights of his life, Lillian and Zetta Stewart; and two bonus grandsons, Zachary and Garrett Peerman.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 1809 Grimes Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
