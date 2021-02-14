CINCINNATI — J. Donald “Don” Riney, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, with family members at his side.
Don was born Nov. 8, 1936, in Owensboro. Raised as the youngest of 10 siblings on the family farm, he learned the value of an honest day’s work and the importance of being there for others. He was a proud graduate of Brescia University, where he met Mary Alice (Dee) O’Malley, whom he married in 1958.
Don had a long and successful career in public accounting. At age 34, he started his own CPA practice in Owensboro culminating in the origin of Riney, Hancock & Company in 1973. He continued to develop and grow the firm until his first retirement in 1987. Don was also successfully involved in both commercial and residential real estate development in the Owensboro area.
Don served both the accounting profession as well as his community in numerous leadership capacities. He was president of the Kentucky Society of CPAs, member of the AICPA Management of an Accounting Practice Committee, member of the Kentucky State Board of Accountancy, president of the Owensboro Jaycees, president and treasurer of Owensboro Daviess County Chamber of Commerce, president of Junior Achievement of Owensboro and chairman of Brescia University Board of Trustees. He was awarded the 1988 Kentucky Public Service Award and served as campaign fund co-chair of the Owensboro River Park Performing Arts Center. In the political world, Don served as treasurer for Wendell Ford’s successful campaigns for both Kentucky governor and the U.S. Senate.
Don and Dee moved to Amelia Island, Florida, in 1992, where Don found himself assisting neighbors with their tax and financial planning needs. Soon, Don decided to come out of retirement to build another CPA practice, which he eventually sold to his good friend, Hank Hurst, in 2014. He also re-engaged in commercial real estate development and continued to be involved in community activities as well. He served on the Board of Governors and as treasurer of the Men’s Golf Association for the Amelia Island Plantation, and board member and treasurer of Barnabas Center, helping the underserved of the Fernandina Beach community. In 2015, Don and Dee moved to Cincinnati to be closer to family.
Don was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Stephen and Lourdes parishes in Owensboro, St. Michael’s in Amelia Island and All Saints in Cincinnati.
Don was a big high school and college sports fan, regularly cheering for Owensboro Catholic High School, the University of Notre Dame and the University of Kentucky. He was also a lifelong avid tennis player and a mean ping pong competitor.
Don was the beloved husband of Dee for 62 years, loving father of Julie (John) Richardson of Cincinnati, Steve (Lisa) Riney of Houston, Jan (Bill) Reiley of Denver, Alan (Monica) Riney of Cincinnati and Phil (Jennifer) Riney of Owensboro; brother of Beverly Cambron of Vero Beach, Florida; and brother-in-law of Sara Mae Riney of Orlando, Florida, Sylvester Roby of Owensboro and Pat McCarthy of Rockville, Maryland.
“Pops” was a high energy, fun-loving grandfather and great-grandfather. When Don wasn’t teasing one of his grandchildren, you would find him mixing it up on the basketball court, enjoying a golf cart ride or out for a long bike ride. “Pops” taught his grandchildren life skills, not through lectures, but from his daily example and actions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Guerdon and Mabel, brothers, Francis Guerdon, Kelly, Hugh and Jim Riney and sisters, Dorothy Marie Getchell, Mary Phoebe Ebelhar, Maxine Cecil, and Edith Roby.
He is survived by his 13 grandchildren: Sam Richardson, Alex (Ellie), Kevin (Emily), Ben and Jeff Riney, Faye (Kirke) Suter, Steve Reiley, Michael, Bradley, Sarah, Hayden and Andrew and Katie Riney; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Reagan and Sophie Riney; and by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Don was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2013 and quickly made the decision that he would donate his tissue to Mayo Clinic to help find a cure for this devastating disease.
Services will be Saturday. Visitation will begin noon at St. Stephen Cathedral followed by a funeral mass at 2 p.m. The funeral mass will be livestreamed at ststephencathedral.org. Private family inurnment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery following the funeral mass.
Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro is handling funeral arrangements.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mr. Riney shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance when attending the visitation and funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider memorial contributions: to CureAlz at curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/don-riney.
Owensboro Catholic High School at owensboro
Brescia University at brescia.weshareonline.org.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
