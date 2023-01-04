BUCK CREEK — J.M. Atherton, 94, of the Buck Creek Community of McLean County, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a farmer, retired after 21 years of service at Modern Welding in Owensboro and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. Jay was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Utica Lodge # 742 F.& A.M.
Survivors: wife, Doris Atherton, and sons, Mark Atherton (Kathy), Jerry Atherton (Dawn), Paul Atherton (Trish), and Darrell Atherton (Marcia).
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery, McLean County, with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Buck Creek Baptist Church, Men’s Ministry, 3788 U.S. Highway 431 North, Calhoun, KY 42327.
