J.R. “Shorty” Barnett, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 28, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Cecil and Mary Rose Roby Barnett. He was a jack of all trades and worked at Owensboro Brick and Tile for 50-plus years. J.R. enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering and working on things, arguing with his grandchildren, gardening, playing softball and telling jokes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie Barnett; brothers Billy Barnett, Jerry (Jake) Barnett, Virgil Barnett, Cecil Barnett and John Barnett; sisters Betty Anne Bosaw and Shirley May Large; brother-in-law Tim O’Bryan; and father-in-law Charles O’Bryan.
He is survived by three daughters, Samantha List (Allen), Alisha Simon (Logan) and Autumn Barnett; son Jeff Barnett of El Dorado, Arkansas; brother Charles Barnett (Delight); seven grandchildren, Lilyan List, James List, Lance Barnett, Emmalee Simon, Damein Simon, Winifred Simon and Colton Simon; brother-in-law Mark O’Bryan (Kathy); mother-in-law Faye O’Bryan; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
