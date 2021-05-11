J. Randy Shultz, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Hancock County, to the late Jesse Raymond and Virginia Merle Winkler Shultz and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Shultz retired in 1988 after many years of service at Willamette (Domtar), where he served as personnel manager. He also worked for General Electric from 1959 until 1967.
He was a long-time member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday school. Randy was also a lay leader at Hawesville Baptist Church. He was very involved in the community, having served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, member of city council and member of the planning board. He volunteered with Junior Achievement, worked on the campaign for Governor Breathitt and was honored to be named a Kentucky Colonel. Even with family and all those community activities, Randy still managed to work in quite a few rounds of golf!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Shultz.
Mr. Shultz is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lucille Shultz; daughters, Linda Fowler (Rick) of Bradenton, Florida, Brenda Blair (Danny), of Cloverport, Pam Curl (David), of Gilbertsville, and Kim Shultz, of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jennifer Hamilton (Brent), Chad Simpson (Trisha), Daniel Blair (Brittany), Miranda Hunt (Josh), Stacy Crick, Derek Sparks (Jennifer) and Andy Peak; seventeen great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Jones; a brother, Billy Shultz; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 12 at Yellow Creek Baptist Church where visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
