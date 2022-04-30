ROCKPORT, INDIANA — J. Richard “Shaggy” Cameron, 77, of Rockport, Indiana died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He had served in the United States Army.
Survivors: wife, Laura “Katie” Cameron; his children, Amy Bonds, Rick (Ashley) Cameron, Jennifer (Mark) Nettles, Misty Sullivan, and Troy Matthew Burden; and his siblings, Paul Cameron and Steven Cameron.
Service: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Military honors will follow the service. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www. BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
