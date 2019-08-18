J Scrivner, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. He was born March 23, 1971, in Texarkana, Texas, to J.B. Scrivner and Mary Hughes Scrivner Hickey. J graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arkansas Fayetteville, where he also met his wife, Anita. He worked as the manager of Integrity Management for Texas Gas/Boardwalk Pipelines for 26 years. J was a techy kind of guy, always working with his phone and computers but wanting to know more than what was on the screen in front of him. Beginning at the age of 12, he taught himself to unravel the internet, leading to a visit from the FBI. But, the biggest passions in his life were his two sons, spending time and teaching them lessons he learned from his father. Everything he did was for them.
He was preceded in death by his dad, J.B., on the same date, exactly 25 years apart.
J is survived by his wife of 25 years, Anita Scrivner; his two boys, James Christian and Ty Blaine Scrivner; his mother, Mary Hughes Scrivner Hickey; three brothers, Walter Edmonds (Michelle), Steve Scrivner (Donna) and Jeff Scrivner (Charlene); many nieces and nephews; and his three four-legged friends, Percy, Chloe and Loki.
A time of gathering for family and friends to celebrate the life of J Scrivner will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W. Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785.
Memories and condolences for the family of J Scrivner may be left at www.glenncares.com.
