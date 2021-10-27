CALHOUN — J.T. Greer 93, of Calhoun, Kentucky; formerly of Louisville went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. J.T. Greer was born June 21, 1928 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Phillip and Orene Martin Greer and was married to the former Martha Ellen Thompson December 3, 1947. J.T. retired as a superintendent from Louisville Gas & Electric after 43 years of service and was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Louisville. He loved country music and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, J.T. was preceded in death by an infant son and by a great grandson, Jaxson Shain.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Martha Greer; two daughters, Margaret Kelly (Pat) of Bardstown and Phyllis Greer McGlasson of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Shawn Kelly (Chelcey), Brittany McGlasson, Nicholas Kelly and Ashley Kelly; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 P.M. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with J.T.’s family from 10:30 a.m. until
12:30 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
J.T.’s services will
be streamed live on at
12:30 p.m. Friday.
The J.T. Greer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Share your memories and photos of J.T. at mus
Commented