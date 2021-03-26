J. Walter Berry, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, while at home. He was born in Moseleyville on April 28, 1929, to the late Robert and Ollie Berry. Walter was a lifelong farmer. He loved to travel and see the world, taking care of animals and was an entrepreneur. Walter enjoyed spending time at Ellis Park and hunting.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank Berry.
Walter is survived by a sister, Ollie Roberta Berry; niece Francis Hicks; one great-niece and one great-nephew; his friends and caregivers, Aaron and Betsy Willis; and longtime friends and helpers, the Zoglmann family.
The family would like to thank “his ladies,” Leslie Carter, Nacia Wilson, Patti Vanconey, Kristina Bechtal, Jill Thrasher, Mary Black and Deborah Gentry for taking great care of him.
A service with limited attendance will take place Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will from noon until 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Daviess County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
