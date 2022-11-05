INDIAN LAND, SOUTH CAROLINA — J. William (Bill) Douglas, a resident of Sun City Carolina Lakes, Indian Land, South Carolina, was born January 9, 1939, and passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Bill was the former Director of Athletics and Chair of the Department of Physical Education at Kentucky Wesleyan College from 1969 to 1972. While in Owensboro, he was a member of the Board of Directors at the Cliff Hagan Boys Club, and on the planning committee of the Owensboro Family YMCA. He was also a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro and sang in the choir. He left KWC to return to his alma mater, West Virginia University, and later became Dean of the School of Physical Education.
In addition to his parents, George and Kathryn Douglas, he was preceded in death by his sister, Emily Kay Yost.
Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen; four children, William L. Douglas of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kathryn Douglas Neely (Terry) of Owensboro, Jack King (Melissa) of Katy, Texas, and Sheley McKissick (Mike) of Concord, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ray E. Zuberer III, John Douglas Zuberer, Margaret (Meg) Zuberer, Justin McKissick, Erin Fowler, Colin McKissick, Landon King, and Sydney King; and brother, David Douglas of Buckeye Lake, Ohio.
The Memorial Service for Bill will be held at Suncrest United Methodist Church in Morgantown, West Virginia and Weddington United Methodist Church in North Carolina at a date and time to be determined.
Heritage Funeral & Cremation Services, Matthews, North Carolina is handling the arrangements for Bill’s family.
Online condolences may be left at https://www.heritagecares.com/.
