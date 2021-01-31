Jacinta C. Garinger, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Carmel Home. She was born Aug. 15, 1929, in McLean County to the late Roger Tolbert and Mary Leachman Tichenor. Jacinta attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy where she took her vows as an Ursuline nun. She taught at various Catholic Schools in the Owensboro Diocese until she left the religious order in 1970. Jacinta was a retired schoolteacher in the Cincinnati Catholic school system. She enjoyed bowling, playing golf, going to casinos and was an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball fan.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, William “Bill” Garinger; her second husband, Walfred “Wally” Sandberg; a sister, Clarice L. Tichenor; and four brothers, James, William, R.T. and Gene Tichenor.
Jacinta is survived by her nephews, Gates, Todd, Charles, Carey, Jim, Steve, David, John and Neil Tichenor; one niece, which is her namesake, Jacinta Peters; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Carmel Home, all her private caregivers and Larry O’Bryan.
The funeral mass for Jacinta Garinger will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral mass shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation at the funeral home, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 and Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jacinta Garinger may be left at www.glenncares.com.
