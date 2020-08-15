Jack Bennie Mooneyhan Jr., 39, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on Sept. 17, 1980, to Jack Bennie Sr. and Reva “Sosh” Mooneyhan. Jack was employed at Nutrien Ag Solutions, where he worked as a warehouse specialist. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and four-wheeling.
Jack is preceded in death by his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Jack is survived by his parents, Jack Bennie Sr. and Reva “Sosh” Mooneyhan; his fiancee and soulmate, Kristy Music; their children, Whitney Mooneyhan, David “Jackson” Mooneyhan, Isaiah and Landon Music; his sisters, Sherry (Michael) Gray and Julie (Brandon) Webb, all of Owensboro; his aunt, Nelda Sosh, and uncle, Delmar Sosh, of Owensboro; his uncle, Joseph (Karen) Mooneyhan; his aunt, Pamela (David) McCulley and uncle Floyd (Terry) Mooneyhan; his nephews, LaBradford, Michael, Jackie and Avery, of Owensboro; his niece, Sheridan; and numerous cousins on both sides of the family.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and again from 9 a.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Mooneyhan in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Mooneyhan.
