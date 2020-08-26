Jack Clifford Froelich, of Sneads, Florida, passed peacefully from this earth on August 23, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida. Jack was born on July 12, 1940, in Owensboro, to Nancy Campbell Sipes.
Jack spent most of his life serving his nation and his family. He was a proud patriot who served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years. While in the Navy, he served in Vietnam as a Flight Engineer in the VP-8 Squadron. Jack also served in the Army National Guard for 18 years and was a correctional officer. After retirement as a lieutenant from the Florida Department of Corrections, Jack enjoyed riding his motorcycle with family and lifelong friends throughout the United States. In retirement, Jack was always busy building things, including a house for him and his wife and a house for his daughter. He also remodeled the house in which his son’s family lives. Jack was a history buff and an avid reader. Above all, Jack loved his family, He will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Froelich; one daughter, Angie Froelich of Sneads; one son, Joel Froelich (Sheryl) of Sneads; two sisters, Josephine Rowena Laflour of Texas and Betty Jane Finney of Kentucky; three grandchildren, Jack Campbell Froelich, Jase Cainan Collis, and Ellisyn Fay Wester; as well as many special nieces and nephews and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather; siblings, William Anthony Froelich, Edna Laura Froelich, James E. Froelich, Dorris Clark, Ella Mae Smith, and William Gene Froelich; and three children: twin infant sons, Jack and Jake Froelich, and a daughter, Deborah Kay Froelich.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/or Disabled American Veterans https://secure.dav.org/.
A Memorial Service for Jack will be held at 11 a.m. (CT) on Friday at McAlpin Funeral Home Chapel in Sneads, Florida, with Rev. William Hobbs officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service. The family requests that face coverings be worn by attendees while indoors.
