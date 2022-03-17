Jack Edwin Ashby Jr. passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born on October 8, 1928, in Evansville to the late Jack Ashby, Sr. and Emma O’Bryant Ashby. He retired from Green River Steel after 34 years and was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sharon Hudson Ashby; two sons, Scott Ashby (Joyce) and Chris Ashby (Melissa); a daughter, Tabbi Savell; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald Frederick Ashby and Richard Ashby.
A joint Celebration of Life service for both Jack Ashby, Jr. and Jeff Savell will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at First Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro. Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
