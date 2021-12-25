Our family lost one of its sweetest members as he gained his angel wings on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Jack Edwin Ashby Jr. was born Oct. 8, 1928, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Jack Ashby Sr. and Emma O’Bryant Ashby. He retired from Green River Steel after 34 years, was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Korea, and was a charter member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and loved playing golf.
Pappy Jack was one of the world’s most caring and genuine people who could literally talk to a stranger (or brick wall) and told the best (and likely most exaggerated) stories about the “good old days.” Let’s be honest, he never met a stranger, and he was known as Pappy Jack to all he met and was loved and cherished by many. There is no doubt how much love he had for his family, especially the example of love he showed through his amazing marriage to Sharon, the love he had for his children and how much he treasured his “jewels,” as he called all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His grandchildren are so grateful for the days he kept them when they were little and fed them unlimited amounts of Neapolitan ice cream, Vienna sausages, and the way he always made them feel loved no matter the day or circumstance. He was always there. Always. His wisdom and kind heart will be missed, but his memory always cherished.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Joe Ann Bristow and Marty Verle; a sister-in-law, Carol Bivens; and a special nephew, Jimmy Hudson.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sharon Hudson Ashby; two sons, Scott Ashby (Joyce) and Chris Ashby (Melissa); a daughter, Tabbi Savell (Jeff); six grandchildren, Lauren Fitzmaurice (Michael), Taylor Savell (Jessie), Spencer Savell (Samantha), Kristen Lewis (Scott), Ashton Ashby and Preston Ashby; seven great-grandchildren, Audrey, Kase, Mac, Miles, Jackson, Norah and Myers; two brothers, Donald Frederick Ashby and Richard Ashby; and special friends who are like family, Pat and Frank Jones, Tamara and Jerry Burke, Tara, Daniel and Benton Quarrick and Sue Sublett.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Moebius Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 147, Pilot Grove, MO 65276 or by visiting the website at moebiussyndrome.org.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
