Jack H. Layne, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to the late Robert Roosevelt and Alberta Hogue Layne. Jack served in the U.S. Air Force and then went on to work for and retire from Harken Oil Co. He loved to spend his time outdoors hunting, fishing and collecting arrowheads.
In addition to his parents, Jack also was preceded in death by his loving wife, Edith Jane Pattillo Layne.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Rita Groff of Owensboro; sister Betty Walker of Fort Worth, Texas, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for Jack Layne are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
