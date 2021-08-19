ISLAND — Jack Hopkins Tuttle, 88, of Island, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, while under the care of Hospice. He was born Jan. 13, 1933, in New Albany, Indiana, to the late Harry and Helen Tuttle. Jack graduated from New Albany High School and went on to further his education at Linotype School and the Owensboro Business College. He was a proud Navy veteran, serving his country during the Korean War on the U.S.S. Mississippi. Jack was a longtime and devoted member of Owensboro Christian church. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Masonic Lodge 130, the VFW Post 3814, and the American Legion Post 9. Jack started caddying at age 9 and was an avid golfer. He had never met a stranger and had a heart of gold.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 64 years, Phyllis McHone Tuttle; his sisters, Jane Wells and Geraldine Huncilman; and his brother, Harry E. Tuttle.
He is survived by his children, Robin (Michael) Long, Dennis (Tammie) Tuttle and Deborah (Harold) Carter; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
The service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Norton Children’s Hospital NICU, 231 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jack Tuttle may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
