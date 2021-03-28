Jack L. Tompkins, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 1, 1939, in Madisonville to the late Bennie and Charlcie Tompkins. Jack was a deacon at Hall Street Baptist Church and a Freemason with the Masonic Lodge 130. He retired from OMU after 27 years of service. Jack enjoyed tinkering and fixing things in his garage. He loved his trips to his lake house on Lake Barkley with his family. Most of all, he adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Gibbons.
Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Revlett Tompkins; his son, Jeff Tompkins; his daughter, Bethe (Jason) Lowe; his granddaughters, Kira (Dustin) Wires and Kateleigh Lowe; his grandson, Landon Nix; his great-grandchildren, Aubrey Kayte Wires, Blakely Paige Allen and Rylin Jeffery Wires; his sister, Linda (Joseph) Finley; and several nieces and nephews.
The service with limited attendance will be Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mr. Tompkins shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jack Tompkins may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
