ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Jack McKeethen, 81, of Rockport died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Rockport.
He was in the Indiana National Guard and also was a member of the United Methodist Church. He retired from Alcoa.
Survivors include his wife, Lynnell McKeethen; and children Shannon Seiler, Kristi McKeethen, Jason McKeethen and Kyle McKeethen.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park, Evansville, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.
