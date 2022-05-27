HARDINSBURG — Jack Neff, 79, of Hardinsburg died Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and the owner and operator of Jack’s Excavating.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Rita Neff, and daughters, Jackie Taul, Johnna Borgmeier, Leslie Kasey, and Dana Brumfield.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2022, at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Monday, both at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Live Like Landon Foundation.
