SOUTH CAROLINA — Jack Phillips, 69, of South Carolina, passed away Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at MUSC Hospital in South Carolina. He was born Feb. 24, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Kathryn Phillips, and brother, Jerry Phillips of Owensboro.
Survivors include siblings, Jim Phillips of Maryland and Cindy Phillips and Joe Phillips, both of Owensboro; aunt, Martha Castle of New Concord; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
